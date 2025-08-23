Itti Si Khushi Spoiler: Love Triangle Intensifies – Sanjay’s Proposal Dreams Clash With Virat’s Growing Bond With Anvi

Sony SAB’s new show, Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, stars Sumbul Touqeer, Rajat Verma, and Rishi Saxena. The show has seen engaging drama with Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) and Virat (Rajat Verma) both trying their hardest to impress Anvi (Sumbul Touqeer), helping her find her father.

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as viewers will see a love triangle between Anvi, Rajat, and Sanjay. Parsi becomes happy and celebrates Sanjay’s success. Sanjay gets promoted and Parsi asks him if he has proposed to Anvi now. However, Sanjay says ‘no’. As he looks scared and nervous, Parsi advises him to take Anvi to his success bash and, when he finds a better moment, he should propose to her.

On the other hand, someone keeps a flower bouquet outside Anvi’s house and disappears after ringing the bell. Anvi opens the door and finds no one but a flower bouquet. She steps out to check who dropped the bouquet on her door and sees Virat. She screams ‘Virat’, asking him to stop. At the same time, Sanjay looks excited to propose to Anvi.

Who will Anvi choose between Sanjay and Virat?

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively.