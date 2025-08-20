Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi’s attempt to win over Yug; gains Shaurya’s support

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Anya’s mother refusing to give his daughter in alliance with Shaurya till the time he agrees to stay separately. Anya and Shaurya decide to marry without any condition. But Anya’s mother has a problem and also believes that Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) are faking to be husband and wife. We wrote about Kairi convincing Anya’s mother to stay with them for a week and observe the family. Shaurya realized that Kairi (Ashi Singh) was in love with Yug and decided to unite them in the stipulated time. Kairi joined hands with Shaurya in the mission.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi transforming the house in quick time. In order to win over Yug and also to prove it before Anya’s mother, Kairi will start her mission by designing Yug’s room and making it appear as though it is their room. The room will have Yug and Kairi’s belongings, which will also be a start point for Yug to fall for Kairi. Shaurya will lend support to Kairi in all ways possible.

What will happen next?

