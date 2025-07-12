Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Popatlal knows the culprit; hints at him being with them

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Gokuldham residents getting back to the bungalow for Popatlal as they found him missing, with the prospect of him being the house. When they came home, Popatlal revealed the big truth to them that Chakori was a human and not a Bhootni. The residents were angry and questioned Chakori on the extent of lies she has been telling. Chakori apologized and told them that she was forced to do what she was doing.

The upcoming episode will see the entry of Taarak Mehta’s boss and his wife into the bungalow. Taarak will be seen breaking the news to his boss that there is no bhootni in the house and that a human was being paid to scare everyone entering the house. Taarak’s boss will grow wild and will question about the culprit and that he will put him behind bars. Popatlal will tell all that he knows the culprit and that he is presently in the house.

