Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Roshan dares to challenge Bhootni; Will Bhootni unleash fear?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of Gokuldham Society being stuck inside the villa owned by Taarak Mehta’s boss. They are waiting for their bus to arrive so that they can leave the haunted place. But survival in the house has been a daunting task for them as Bhootni’s fear has cast a spooky spell on them. We saw all of them pack their bag and wait for the bus. However, with darkness encroaching them, they hid in various corners of the house to avoid coming in front of Bhootni.

The upcoming episode will see all of them hiding behind the sofa and trying to wait for the best time to come out. However, Roshan being the daring personality that he is, will not prefer hiding from the Bhootni, but facing her in front. He will call out for her and will try to come out of his hiding. But Roshan will be worried for her husband and will try to hold back Sodhi from calling out to the Bhootni.

What will happen next?

