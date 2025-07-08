Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Radhika proposes Sakhi-Vivaan marriage; Rajesh rejects the proposal

Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production is presently focusing on the closeness between Sakhi and Vivaan, which is not being liked by Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan). As we know, Vivaan met with an accident and it was Sakhi who rushed him to the hospital and took care of him. Rajesh did not like the fact that Sakhi was desperate to be with Vivaan. While Rajesh and Vandana planned a cute birthday surprise for Sakhi, Sakhi was up on the terrace to celebrate the moment first with Vivaan. This made Rajesh angry and he ordered Sakhi never to meet Vivaan.

The upcoming episode will see Radhika showing Sakhi’s kundali to Dharmesh who will cite a big problem. Dharmesh will predict that if Sakhi does not get married in three months, she will have a problem with her delivery if it is a delayed marriage for her. This will make Radhika perturbed and she will decide to talk to Rajesh about Sakhi’s marriage. Radhika will propose the idea of getting Sakhi married to Vivaan, but this will anger Rajesh. Rajesh will bluntly refuse the proposal idea put forward by Radhika.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

