Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Shaurya and Kairi join hands for a mission; Will Yug fall in love with Kairi?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) agreeing to get his brother Shaurya (Abhishek Verma) married to Anya. However, Anya’s mother put a condition before Yug that Shaurya and Anya will have to live separately post marriage. Yug agreed to send Shaurya away from him so that he could enjoy his love life. We wrote about Yug gifting a new house to Shaurya so that he can live separately after marriage. Shaurya was hurt by the gift and refused to go out of the house.

The upcoming drama will see Shaurya getting to know about the condition set by Anya’s mother. When Anya’s mother would come for a Puja at Yug’s house, she would see them fighting as a family. She will refuse to agree to the marriage and will tell Shaurya that she will get him married to her daughter only if he moves out of the house.

Shaurya will insist that Anya’s mother lives with them for seven days, and observe their close-knit family and then decide. Shaurya will also realise that Kairi (Ashi Singh) loves his brother, Yug, a lot. Kairi and Shaurya will join hands to create an ambience in the house that will make Yug fall in love with Kairi.

Will Yug fall in love with Kairi?

