Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah welcomes its new family; Ratan, Rupa and kids get a grand entry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show which has been entralling audiences for 17 long years, will now introduce a new family in the Gokuldham Society. The new family’s arrival has already kept the viewers on their feet, with the residents of the society waiting to give them a grand welcome.

In a magnificent display of tradition, the family will make their entrance dressed in vibrant, intricately designed Rajasthani attire that captures the essence of their rich culture. Their arrival on exquisitely adorned camels, embellished with colourful fabrics and sparkling accessories, will offer a captivating glimpse into their heritage. This lively procession will not only mesmerise onlookers but also infuse Gokuldham Society with a renewed sense of warmth and festivity. As the atmosphere buzzes with excitement, Asit Kumarr Modi will grace the episode, taking centre stage to introduce Rupa Ratan ka chota sa parivar to the delighted society members, adding an extra layer of significance to this memorable occasion.

The family will comprise of Ratan and Rupa with their kids, Bansari and Veer. Dharti Bhatt and Kuldeep Gor will play Rupa and Ratan, while Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra will play the roles of Veer and Bansari. Ratan Binjola will be a saree shop owner from Jaipur, while his wife Rupa Baditop, will be seen as a homemaker who is also an influencer and content creator. Their children, Veer and Bansari, will be the new kids in the society after Tapu Sena—bringing innocence, playfulness, and cheer that will add to the fun dynamics of the neighbourhood.

Asit Kumarr Modi shared, “In all these years, our viewers have given immense love to every character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Over time, many new members have joined the Gokuldham family, each adding their own charm and being welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience. The Gokuldham family has kept evolving, and we are now delighted to welcome a new Rajasthani family played by Dharti Bhatt and Kuldeep Gor along with their two children — Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra. For these roles, many artistes auditioned. After months of careful casting, we selected this team for their dedication, sincerity, and their strong understanding of a family-oriented daily comedy show. I am confident they will add a unique flavour to the narrative and open up engaging new storylines. The Rupa Ratan Binjola family will bring vibrant colours and double the humour to the show with their well-crafted characters. In Gokuldham Society, whenever we have introduced new and interesting characters, viewers have embraced them with warmth. This time too, audiences will get to experience new cultural traditions and relatable stories woven seamlessly into the show. Just as Jethalal, Bhide, Madhavi, Babita Ji, Abdul and all the other beloved characters became a part of your everyday lives, I believe this family too will soon find a special place in your hearts. With your love and support, the Gokuldham family will continue to grow and spread happiness.”

Are you all ready to see the double excitement in the Gokuldham Society with the new family coming in?