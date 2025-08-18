Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug agrees to Shaurya-Anya’s wedding; gifts Shaurya a new house

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) being pained by the hurt of Shaurya (Abhishek Verma), who got to know that Yug faked the story of his wedding being unreal, with the pandit being fake. Shaurya was pained as Anya was getting married. Shaurya created a big scene at Anya’s house, resulting in him getting to know Yug’s truth. Shaurya reacted violently with Yug and went out of the house in anger. He met with an accident, after which he was brought home.

The upcoming episode will see Yug bury his pain and come ahead to get Shaurya married to Anya. He will fix the alliance yet again and will make Shaurya happy. Shaurya will be overjoyed with the change in his brother’s behaviour. However, Yug will throw a bomb at Shaurya. He will tell Shuarya that he will move to his new house after his marriage. This will break Shaurya’s heart, and he will tell Yug that he will want to stay with them after marriage. Yug will cite his temperament as the main reason for it and will tell him that they will meet over weekends, but Shaurya will settle after marriage in his new house.

Why will Yug make such a decision?

