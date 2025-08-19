Ridhima Pandit makes her entry in Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil as Lata

Ridhima Pandit, who had earlier worked as the lead in Full House Media’s successful show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, will make her entry in Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s show on Sony SAB, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. She will make a comeback to TV after her stint in Kundali Bhagya and Bigg Boss OTT in the year 2021.

Ridhima will enter the show in the role of Lata, who is the ex-wife of Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia). As we know, Yug has suffered a lot from the deceit of Lata soon after marriage. The trauma of his love failure had affected Yug so much that he was forced to live a life by keeping away from women in and around his life.

Now the story plot has seen the wedding of Kairi (Ashi Singh) and Yug. We at IWMBuzz.com have written about Kairi being on a mission to win the love of Yug within 7 days. At this juncture, it will be interesting to see the entry of Lata.

As we know, Kairi is the younger sister of Lata and the daughter of Mairi. Mairi and Kairi have an emotional connection from the beginning, even without being aware of their blood connection. Mairi, infact, addresses Kairi as Lata, as she is mentally unstable.

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.