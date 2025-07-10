Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham residents demand Popatlal’s return; challenge the Bhootni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions is focussing on the Bhootni track which has created huge intrigue and traction. As we know, Popatlal fell in love with Chakori, who was later identified as a Bhootni. Thapa confirmed that Chakori was not a human but a ghost. This led to the Gokuldham Society residents deciding to flee from the bungalow in the wee hours of the night. They escaped the wrath of the Bhooni who showed up before them and threatened to kill them if they did not empty the bungalow soon. After fleeing and coming to the road, the residents found out that Popatlal had not come out with them. They were afraid for him and decided to go back to the house.

The upcoming episode will see them returning to the haunted bungalow to save Popatlal. While the bungalow will be dark and scary, they will challenge the Bhootni. While Sodhi will call for the Bhootni to come out, Tapu sena will tell Bhootni that they will not go out without taking Popatlal along. Bapuji will be seen addressing the Bhootni as ‘beta’ requesting for Popatlal’s safe return.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.