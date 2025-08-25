Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Virat’s shady business comes to the fore; Sanjay assigned to nab him

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Virat (Rajat Verma) and Anvita (Sulbul Touqeer Khan) going to rescue Suhas (Varun Badola), who has been put in jail. As we know, their travel together brought them to know more about each other, even while Anvita got angry at Virat for being instrumental in the kidnap of Suhas.

The upcoming episode will see both Virat and Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) trying to get closer to Anvita and exhibit their feelings for her. This will give rise to a strong love triangle between the trio, where both men will seek to get Anvita’s attention with their actions.

At this juncture, the upcoming episode will also open the lid on Virat’s other side, which will be shocking. He will be seen having a business related to stolen cars. He will be seen running a garage that will have all stolen cars. This will expose his hidden side, which will have a dangerous outcome in itself. Above all, Sanjay will be given the case of stolen cars and will be asked to nab the culprit. Without being aware that Virat is behind the thefts, Sanjay will be after the culprit, trying to find him.

What will happen when Anvita will get to know about Virat’s dark reality?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings, and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.