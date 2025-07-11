Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Chakori’s confession shocks the residents; Will Popatlal unearth the culprit?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal emotionally cornering Chakori to bring out the truth. He told her about his wish to marry her. Also, he told her that he would die, jumping into the same well where she died. This broke Chakori’s plan and she confided in Popatlal that she was not a Bhootni, and that she was a human. As we know, the Gokuldham residents got back to the bungalow after sensing Popatlal’s absence. They wanted to save him from the Bhootni.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal open up about all that happened between him and Chakori. This will create a situation of anger within the Gokuldham residents. They will start questioning her about the plan, on its gravitas and what if it had ended someone’s life out of fear. They will also demand more answers from Popatlal on who is the main culprit behind the act.

Who will Popatlal name? Is it Thapa and his wife? Or even Taarak’s boss?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.