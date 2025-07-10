TRP Ratings 10 July: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asserts Its Supremacy As No. 1 Show

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 26 of 2025, 10 July 2025 give us just that!! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has once again proved that it is irreplaceable on the rating chart as it asserts its supremacy as the No. 1 show across GECS. This week, it has grown in numbers and secures a TVR of 2.5, which has not been achieved for quite some time now. Anupamaa (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stand united and take the next spot with a TVR of 2.1. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) follows next with a TVR of 2.0.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) holds solid ground and has raised its ratings this week, to secure a TVR of 1.7. This is followed by its own sister concern show, Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) securing a TVR of 1.6 along with Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) which is tied at the same TVR.

Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.4. Vasudha (Zee TV) and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors) have shown a remarkable rise in ratings, standing together with a TVR of 1.3 along with Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) and Star Plus’ Jhanak.

Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Bhagya Lakshmi, Colors’ Noyontara and Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam are next as they secure a TVR of 1.2. Kumkum Bhagya and Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), Star Plus’ Ishani and Colors’ Parineetii secure a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV’s Saru and Jamai No 1 show a rise with a TVR of 1.0 along with Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible.

Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil continues to promise with a TVR of 0.9. Star Plus’ Tu Dhadkan Main Dil secures a TVR of 0.8. Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season and Aami Dakini secure a TVR of 0.4.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?