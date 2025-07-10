Exclusive: Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya to play the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show

Renowned Producers Predeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh’s banner Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will soon kickstart work on a new concept, this time for Dangal. The banner which has given audiences realistic tales that include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc, will come up with a Punjabi backdrop family drama for Dangal.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actors Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya have been locked to play the leads. Pratham was last seen as the lead in the show Beti Hamari Anmol. He has been featured in shows Meet, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, Yeh Hai Chahatein etc. Apeksha Malviya was last seen in Krishna Mohini, and has also featured in the show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.

IWMBuzz.com recently broke the news of the 4 Lions Films show Prem Leela going off air. The show is touted to air its last episode on 19 July. Aakash Ahuja and Saachi Tiwari played the leads. The show was set in the raw and rugged lands of Chambal, where hatred and vengeance rule. Prem Leela provided a unique platform for a love story to blossom amidst bloodshed and enmity. We further hear that it will be this new concept of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment that will take its place on Dangal channel.

We reached out to the actors but did not get through to them.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

