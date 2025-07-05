Sumbul Touqeer Gears Up For Powerful Role As Anvita Diwekar In New Show

Television star Sumbul Touqeer needs no introduction. The young talent is best known for her performance in the show Imlie as Imlie. And now the actress is all set to captivate viewers with her new role as Anvita Diwekar in Sony SAB’s upcoming show Itti Si Khushi. Let’s know more about Sumbul’s new character.

Sumbul Touqeer’s new character, Anvita Diwekar, is an emotionally rich character. The show is a family drama featuring Sumbul Touqeer as the lead, a 21-year-old Anvita, the eldest of six siblings, who becomes an anchor for her broken family. With an alcoholic father and a mother who left them, Anvita sacrifices her dreams, wishes, and education for her younger brothers and sisters. This new role is something different from what the actress has previously done, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming show.

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame as Imlie in the show Imlie. Later, she participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss in the 16th edition. She has also appeared in the show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Besides, the actress has also been part of music videos and other shows. She also enjoys a massive fandom on her social media.

Sumbul Touqeer will next appear in Itti Si Khushi on Sony SAB. The release date of the show is yet to be revealed.