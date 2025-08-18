Ahead Of Itti Si Khushi Release, Sumbul Touqeer Shares BTS Moments From The Show

The dynamic and cheerful TV star Sumbul Touqeer is all set to return to TV screens with her highly anticipated show Itti Si Khushi on Sony SAB, produced by Rose Audio Visuals. As the fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s release, which is scheduled today, the actress has shared behind-the-scenes ‘firsts’ moments from the show, building up the excitement level.

On Monday, August 18, Sumbul posted a bunch of photos, everything related to her upcoming show Itti Si Khushi, from her first look text, first promo, to crazy time with co-star Rajat Verma. In the first slide the actress shows a mirror selfie from her first look test for the role of Anvita Diwekar, the the second shows the first promo glimpse, and the next shows her first dubbing moment and yhe actress goes on showing every special moment from posing with her on-screen father Varun Badola, to with her ‘Team Diamond’ including her on-screen family, her siblings and hero Rajat Verma.

But wait that’s not all! Sumbul in her dump of the series of photos shared everything from her show’s set construction, cute moments off-camera, sleepy head, crazy and quirky moments with Rajat, and more, and you can check them below.

Sharing these photos, Sumbul penned a note asking fans to meet her tonight at 9:00 PM on Sony SAB. She wrote, “Months of preparation , weeks of look-test and readings , finally here we are don’t miss out on this. ITTI SI KHUSHI from tonight at 9pm only @sonysab

Are you excited for Sumbul Touqeer’s new show?