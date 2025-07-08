Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi calls Yug to a cafe; Will Yug’s love story be rekindled?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kairi (Ashi Sharma) and Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting into a war of words after the arrest of Kundan. Yug ordered Kundan to reveal what happened years back in return for his bail, but Kundan refused to budge. He, instead, blackmailed Kairi to arrange for money, failing which he will reveal the real identity of Kairi. We saw Yug throwing Kairi’s things out of the house, but soon, Kairi patched up and asked Yug to give her an advance to release Kundan. Kairi got hold of a few belongings of Lata, in which was an old audio cassette.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi listening to the tape and getting to know more about Majnu. She will get Majnu’s number from the recording and will call on that number. That number will be of Lata’s old phone, which is now with Yug. Yug will be shocked to get a call asking for Majnu. Unaware that it is Kairi calling, Yug will ask the caller to meet him in a cafe. Yug will go to the cafe to meet the person who wanted to talk to Majnu. However, when he will see Kairi in the cafe, he will get annoyed.

What will happen next?

