Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhootni takes centre stage; Gokuldham residents run for safety

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Gokuldham Society residents caught deep in the eerie ambience of the villa. The vacation that started with happiness beaming all over, turned totally into a crazy and spine-chilling experience, where they felt cornered by a Bhootni. As we know, Popatlal fell in love with Chakori, the beautiful belle found around the jungle and well around the bungalow. However, reality hit hard when Bhide told Popatlal that Chakori was not a human, but a ghost.

The residents decided to pack their bags and leave the place. They were scared about encountering the Bhootni again. However, they needed to wait for the time as their bus was scheduled to come at 6.

The upcoming episode will see the Bhootni getting into action. The villa will turn into one dark, haunted place. From Popatlal, to Bapuji, Bhide and even Tapu, everyone will run to seek shelter and cover from the haunting Bhootni. Taarak and his wife Anjali will see the ghost before their eyes. The villa will be totally haunted in no time. It will be interesting to see if the residents find a way to cope with the ghostly ambience and get into the safe terrains of the bus.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.