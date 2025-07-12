TMKOC Beauties Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta And Palak Sindhwani Turn Up Glam In Slit Skirts – See Pics

The leading ladies of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta and Palak Sindhwani are serving major fashion golas, turning up the glam quotient in stunning thigh-high slit skirts. All three are known for their impeccable sense of style, and the newest look is just another killer fashion statement. Take a look below.

1) Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana always sparkles on the screen with her charm. The actress wore a black and silver shimmer two-piece, including a strappy blouse with a matching fishtail skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, which turned up the glam quotient. This outfit perfectly balanced boldness with class, making the actress shine brighter with her dewy makeup, open hairstyle, and long earrings.

2) Munmun Dutta

She is the queen who never misses a chance to surprise fans with her statement styles. This time she wore a black, two-piece, fitting outfit, giving her a breathtaking look. The high neckline and sleeveless top looked stunning, with sparkling details that she paired with a high-waist, figure-hugging skirt. The thigh-high side slit added a touch of sensuality, making the actress look like a sight to behold. With red lips, messy bun, and bold black eyes, Munmun made a statement appearance.

3) Palak Sindhwani

Ditching the trend of matching fits, Palak brought the Gen-Z vibe with a skirt and a denim skirt. The actress wore a white shirt tucked in with a long, charcoal shade, figure-fitting full denim skirt featuring a front slit, balancing modernity with elegance. Her curly open hair, pink cheeks, and pink lips made her look super cute.