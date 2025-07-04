Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal and Bapuji lose their precious belongings; intrigue deepens

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the mystery of the ghost lady deepening in the premises of the bungalow. We saw Bhide trying to convince Popatlal of Chakori not being a normal human but a ghost. However, Popatlal who was very much in love with her, refused to believe it. Finally, the truth came before everyone that Chakori was indeed a ghost. This broke Popatlal’s heart from within. However, as soon as the tale of the horrifying ghost was known, the residents of Gokuldham Society planned to leave the bungalow immediately. As they were packing, more mysterious happenings were felt.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal’s prized possession, his umbrella, going missing. He will not be ready to leave the premises without getting it back. Similarly, Tapu will tell them that Bapuji’s dhoti is missing. All of them will go on a searching spree, and will be shocked to spot the dhoti hanging by the tree.

OMG!! Is the mystery deepening now?

