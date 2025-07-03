Sumbul Touqeer Khan to play the anchor of her crumbling home in Sony SAB’s new show Itti Si Khushi

Sony SAB has been offering viewers a delightful family viewing experience with its bouquet of realistic concepts working wonders with people of all age groups. Recently, the channel launched the comedy romantic drama Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, which has popular actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh playing the lead roles. Now, holding on to the essence of delivering engaging family dramas, Sony SAB is all set for the launch of its new show, Itti Si Khushi, which is produced by Rose Audio Visuals. As reported in the media, popular actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan will play the female lead in the show.

Last seen in Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Sumbul will don the role of Anvita Divekar, a very warm character, sure to touch the emotional chords of audiences.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, Itti Si Khushi tells the story of Anvita — a 21-year-old girl, the eldest of six siblings, who becomes the unexpected anchor of their crumbling home. With a father battling alcoholism and a mother who abandoned them, Anvita becomes the glue that holds her family together – sacrificing her education and setting aside her own aspirations to build a better future for them. What follows is a tender yet raw portrayal of everyday survival, silent sacrifices, and the quiet triumph of love and resilience.

Talking about portraying Anvita, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares, “I am very excited to be a part of Itti Si Khushi and bring Anvita’s story to life in a show that is extremely warm and heartfelt. Anvita Divekar is not your typical television character. She is a quintessential Mumbai girl – quiet yet unbreakable, nurturing yet fierce. She has stepped into a mother’s role for her five younger siblings, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and love. Grounded, real, and immensely relatable, Anvita is the emotional core of this story — a quiet warrior who embodies resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring power of unconditional love.”

Are you ready for this fresh concept on Sony SAB?