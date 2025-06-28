Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal’s closeness with Chakori increases; Bhide identifies her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide being hypnotized by the ghost Chakori, after which he was shockingly seen washing clothes by the poolside. He tried to tell Madhavi about it, and also told Taarak, Sodhi about the eerie ambience and happenings in the bungalow. As we know, when they entered the bungalow, they experienced eerie happenings, with a black cat passing their way, a pumpkin falling down, and Bhide seeing strange shadows.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal again going to the jungle and encountering the friendly Chakori yet again near the well. They will be having a joyous talk when Bhide, Taarak and Sodhi will also come that way. Bhide will be shocked to see another side to the same ghost. He will identify Chakori as the ghost who haunted him and will get scared. He will tell Sodhi and Taarak about it and will enlighten them that it was the same lady who appeared before him as a ghost.

What will happen to Popatlal now?

