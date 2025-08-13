Top 5 TV Serial News August 13: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 13, the TV industry has seen interesting twists and turns from new twists in shows to stars spreading their charm in style. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Niyati Joshi Exits From The Show

Actress Niyati Joshi, who portrayed the role of Swarna Goenka, has exited the show after a long tenure. In a heartfelt farewell note, the actress wrote, “They say that nothing in life lasts forever. Its time to bid an emotional farewell to my character SWARNA, in YE RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI, after 6 glorious years but the countless memories, beautiful friendships and the respect n adulation it brought me, will last a lifetime. DKP will always remain my 2nd home. Not easy to say GOODBYE to something that was so close to my heart. YRKKH I WILL MISS YOU.”

Check the full note in the photo below-

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Jaspreet and the Dance Ranis thanking Anupama by tying a Rakhi in her hand and emphasizing that she is like an elder brother to them. Later, Anupama comes to Bhavesh’s house, where she overhears Bhavesh’s fight with his wife for money. As Bhavesh opens the door, the brother and sister burst out crying.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, you will see new inmates arriving at Mr. Verma’s house. As everyone gets excited to build new bonds, Bhoothnath will have other plans. Bhootnath asks for the keys to Mr. Verma’s house for a final check-up. As he gets the keys from Abdul, he will escape, throwing a challenge that he will never allow the residents to get into the house.

Check the full spoiler below.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Arrival of new family excites Gokuldham Society; Will the new family be able to come?

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Blooms In Pink Anarkali

Niharika Chouksey is winning hearts as Anu. The latest photos are a glimpse of her as Anu in the pink anarkali suit. She looked pretty in the baby pink with simple embellishments. Her open hairstyle, minimal soft makeup, and small accessories added to her beauty. However, the white flower tucked in her ear looked mesmerizing. With her desi charm, Niharika made us fall for her.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Bindra Pens Cryptic Note Amidst Show Off-air News

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, is going off-air soon, this news surfaced on the internet. However, no confirmation has been made yet. Amidst the buzz, actor Akshay posted a cryptic note talking about ‘New Beginnings’. He said, “Thought of the day. Every new beginning is like interval ke baad ka twist!! Aur kahani abhi baaki hai, mere dost. To new beginnings.” With this quote, he has sparked curiosity about whether he is working on his new project or talking about the current one. Well, only time will tell the truth.