Serial Twists Of Last Week (23-29 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Manohar falling unconscious as he was not able to handle the trauma caused by his son Tarun. Anupamaa rushed him to the hospital and got his treatment started. Tarun accused Anupamaa of stealing at his father’s house. However, Manohar claimed that Anupamaa was innocent. Mahi created disturbances in Prem and Raahi’s relationship. She also ignited a fire in Khyati against Raahi. Paritosh planned to take hold of Anupamaa’s policy money. Raahi was surprised when her dance academy was opened by Prem and Parag. Bapuji had an emotional talk with Anupamaa. Pakhi also got to know about Anupamaa being alive. Anupamaa motivated Manohar, but was pushed back as Bharati had an accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira being worried as Vidya needed eye surgery immediately. But Vidya was reluctant and wanted to meet Armaan. Abhira was forced to call Armaan and tell her about Vidya’s condition. Armaan was in a dilemma of whether to go or not. Ultimately, he went to meet his family. Though Dadisa and Abhira turned a cold shoulder to him, Vidya welcomed him. They had an emotional reunion. Armaan decided to stay back till Vidya’s surgery was over. Armaan fought with Krish and Sanjay and vowed to get back his family property, business and honour. Armaan watched Abhira’s activities in the house with happiness, even while Abhira ignored him. Armaan was shocked to know about Dadisa’s plan to get Abhira married to Anshuman. Armaan motivated Abhira to move on in life with Anshuman. He saw her longing for her child, Pookie and accused Armaan of finding Pookie’s love in Maira. Armaan was in a dilemma to tell or not to tell Abhira the truth. Gitanjali came to meet Armaan, where she got to know about Abhira being his ex-wife.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet planning to expose Sharda Bua. She entered the Suryavanshi house as a plumber to take a hair sample of Bua’s so that she could match it with the hair found in Neeta’s bracelet. While she succeeded in taking the hair, she got caught by Raghav. Raghav took her to their room where they had a romantic moment under the shower. Dhruv took a big move and gave Unnati the divorce papers. Reet got the DNA test done and was shocked to know that the hair sample of Bua matched. However, she could not collect the reports as the reports were destroyed in a fire breakout. Reet, however, brought proof of the neighbours telling them about a fight ensuing between Sharda and Neeta on the very night on the terrace. Sharda Bua turned the plate and to safeguard herself, cooked up a story of Neeta wanting to take Raghav and Unnati out of the house, which led to an argument and an accidental fall. Bua tried to set herself ablaze when Raghav saved her and believed her. However, Reet continued to find ways to expose Sharda.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Popatlal moving out to the jungle frequently to interact with Chakori. The Purush Mandal decided to party on the terrace and made everything ready. Bhide encountered the ghost after which he got hypnotised and was seen washing her clothes by the poolside, and this happened after the party. Taarak, Sodhi and Popatlal drank to their heart’s content and were shocked to see Bhide’s state. Popatlal met Chakori at the well for one last time, before they left. However, Bhide identified her as the ghost that haunted him.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw over the last week, a major drama with Shanti blackmailing Mangal to give her consent to marry Kapil, failing which she will not undergo surgery. Mangal agreed to marry Kapil under pressure. Shanti broke the news to Pratima, who further told Kapil of Mangal’s consent to marry him. The surgery went well and Mangal got her mother discharged. However, she could not keep her at their home as it needed a renovation. Pratima took Shanti and Mangal to their place. When Mangal was with Kusum, Shanti called her urgently stating her health issue. When Mangal came, she forced her to sit with Kapil for a puja. Kusum came to Kapil’s place to congratulate him on his alliance getting fixed. She was shocked to know that Shanti and Mangal stayed there. She got into an argument with Mangal. Shanti intervened and accused Kusum. Mangal told her mother that only when she got an approval for marriage from Kusum will she go ahead. Saumya played a dirty game and made Mangal believe that she had Kusum’s consent.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw over the last week a major drama with Rishi and Jhanak leaving the village post their wedding. Rishi lost control of the steering and faced an accident in which Jhanak got hurt on her head. Rishi rushed her to the nearby hospital, where her tests were done. Rishi brought her home and introduced her as a servant maid who they could keep in the house. Rishi could not tell Aditi the truth about having married Jhanak. Jhank’s histrionics in the house put Rishi in a spot of bother. Rishi failed to answer Aditi’s questions regarding Jhanak.

