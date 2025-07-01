Sumbul Touqeer Begins Shooting For Itti Si Khushi, Shares Glimpse From Vanity Room

The gorgeous, talented, and popular Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on screen after a brief break with her new show. According to media reports, the actress will make her comeback with the Sony SAB show Itti Si Khushi. There are no details available about who she is pairing opposite this time, nor when the show will launch. An official announcement from the makers is awaited. However, Sumbul shared a glimpse of herself from the vanity van, which has built up anticipation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a glimpse into her vanity van as she began getting ready for her next project. In the mirror selfie, she smiled, captured the unfiltered moment with her makeup artist, who also smiled. However, the actress didn’t specifically mention that she is shooting for her show, but since she wrote ‘Bismillah’ in the text, which hints that she is seeking well wishes as she starts her new journey. As she dropped this photo just a day after the news of her show, Itti Si Khushi.

See photo here –

Talking about Sumbul Touqeer, she is a powerhouse of talent. The actress became a household name with her portrayal of Imlie in Star Plus’s popular show of the same name. Later, she participated in Bigg Boss in the 16th season, and she last appeared in the Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon alongside Mishkat Varma.