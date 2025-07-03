Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Thapa calls Chakori as Bhootni; Is this the end of Popatlal’s love story?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide telling one and all that Chakori was the ghost he saw. He explained to them, how she forced him to wash her clothes. However, Popatlal did not believe Bhide’s words and tried to convince the group that Chakori was not a ghost. Chakori became a point of discussion and soon, Popatlal felt cornered.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide refusing to meet Chakori as he would fear her ghostly abilities. However, after much insistence coming from Popatlal, Bhide will agree to go near the well to meet Chakori. But, there will be a hindrance!! Thapa the caretaker, will stop them and will tell them that Chakori is a ghost. He will make a serious allegation that Chakori is not a human, but is a ghost. He will swear on his trademark knife and will reveal the same. This will shock everyone.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.