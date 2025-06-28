Exclusive: Piya Debnath to enter Sony SAB’s Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Actress Piya Debnath who is a Bengali actress, featured in projects like Potol Kumar Gaanwala will soon enter the Sony SAB romantic comedy Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. The show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media is seeing sparks flying high with Yug Sinha and Kairi Sharma staying under the same roof. As we know, the Sinhas and Sharmas have been at loggerheads and the recent fights between them have been engaging to watch.

Now, actress Piya Debnath will make her entry as the love interest of Shaurya Sinha, played by Abhishek Verma. As we know, Yug aka Shabir Ahluwalia has never allowed any female into his life and house. Shaurya has been the one cribbing the most.

Now the show will see his love interest which will be an interesting dimension to the tale.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through for comment.

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.

