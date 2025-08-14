Exclusive: Politician from Trinamool Congress, Mahua Moitra approached for Bigg Boss Bangla

Mahua Moitra, the renowned politician, who is from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, and a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha, representing the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, will in all probability, bag limelight as the political face to enter the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Bangla.

Yes, you heard it right!! We at IWMBuzz.com recently reported exclusively about the third season of Bigg Boss Bangla to be launched on Star Jalsha soon. We had also reported about ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee being in the reckoning to host the show. If you have missed reading our exclusive news report, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Bigg Boss Bangla to make a return; Prosenjit Chatterjee or Sourav Ganguly to host

Now, we have more information on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Bangla, this time on a contestant.

As per a reliable source, “Mahua Moitra has been approached to participate in the new season. An investment banker earlier, Mahua has a good academic background to boast of. Her multifaceted persona makes her one of the sought-after faces for the reality show.”

We buzzed the spokesperson at Star Jalsha, but did not get through with a revert.

