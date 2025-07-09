Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: From Apoorva Mukhija to Raj Kundra and Ram Kapoor, this time a banging entry is confirmed!

As the launch of Salman Khan‘s popular show Bigg Boss 19 is getting closer, the list of potential contestants of the show is becoming very viral on social media. According to reports, this time the show is going to see a great mix of television actors, Bollywood celebs, YouTubers and social media influencers.

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the fans about the theme and contestants of the show. It is believed that this time a total of 15 contestants will enter the show and some wild card entries have also been planned.

Let’s know the complete list of potential contestants:

1. Apoorva Mukhija: Social media influencer and content creator, who has also appeared in ‘Traitors India’.

2. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor: This famous couple of the TV industry can make an entry together.

3. Raj Kundra: Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, who was recently seen in ‘Traitors India’.

4. Purav Jha: YouTuber and comedian, known for his comic timing.

5. Chinki-Minki (Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra): Twin sisters, who recently separated professionally and can now be seen in the show.

6. Ashish Vidyarthi: National Award Winner and popular face of ‘Traitors India’.

7. Tanushree Dutta: Former Miss India and Bollywood actress, who started the #MeToo movement in India.

8. Munmun Dutta: TV’s ‘Babita ji’, whom everyone knows from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’.

9. Dheeraj Dhoopar: ‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame TV actor.

10. Anita Hassanandani: Actress of hit shows like ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.

11. Alisha Panwar: TV actress who has appeared in shows like ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Nath’.

12. Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast): Pilot, fitness freak and popular YouTuber.

13. Lataa Saberwal: Loving mother of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

14. Khushi Dubey: Actress who became famous from the ‘Aashiqana’ series.

15. Daisy Shah: Actress who has appeared in ‘Jai Ho’ with Salman Khan.

16. Krishna Shroff: Jackie Shroff’s daughter and fitness enthusiast.

17. Kanika Mann: ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame actress.

18. Arshifa Khan: Child artist turned influencer.

19. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu): Social media sensation and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ ex-contestant.

20. Mamta Kulkarni: Former Bollywood actress, who recently became Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara in Maha Kumbh.

21. Mickey Makeover: Celebrity makeup artist and stylish social media star.

22. Sharad Malhotra: Popular actor of hit shows like ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ and ‘Naagin’.

23. Paras Kalnawat: ‘Anupamaa’ fame actor, who now wants to create a new identity.

This time there will some changes, Twist in hosting: Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show, but it is reported that he will not be there for the entire season this time. Big names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor will replace him as guest hosts. The show will first be released on Disney+ Hotstar and then come on TV. This step has been taken to attract youth and digital audiences.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to take place at the end of August. The format, contestants and hosting style of the show will be different from before, due to which a new record is likely to be made in TRP this time.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for more such entertainment updates.