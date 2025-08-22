Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Got Married Before Entering Bigg Boss 19 As a Wild Card Entrant

The stage of Bigg Boss always brings the contestants’ personal and professional lives into discussion. The same has happened with Bigg Boss 12’s popular contestant Saba Khan. Recently, Saba Khan started a new chapter of her life by getting married, and now she will be a part of the Bigg Boss house once again, this time as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 19.

Saba Khan married Jodhpur businessman Wasim Nawab. Wasim belongs to a Nawabi family, and the wedding was a completely close-knit affair. Saba’s sister, Somi Khan, also attended the wedding, which took place in the presence of family and close friends. Somi was in the news last year for her wedding, when she married Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan.

Saba shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Alhamdulillah ✨ Some blessings are accepted silently, until the heart is ready. Today, with Shukr and Imaan, I am sharing my Nikaah journey with all of you. The girl you supported in Bigg Boss, showered love on, is starting a new chapter in her life. With hopes of prayers and blessings.”

After this post, fans and industry friends congratulated her. Actress Falaq Naaz and Shireen Mirza also congratulated her on her wedding.

Just a few days after marriage, Saba Khan will now step into the Bigg Boss house again. According to reports, Saba Khan will be the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss 19. The special thing is that she will enter the show’s launch episode.

Many famous names will enter the house this season, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Basir Ali, Sivit Tomar, Hunar Gandhi, and Payal Gaming. Saba Khan’s wild card entry will make the show more interesting in such a situation.

Saba Khan was born on 26 July 1992 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her life was full of struggle. Her father did not support her studies and left the family. Despite this, Saba completed her studies and later entered Bigg Boss 12 as a strange pair with her sister Somi Khan. Dipika Kakar became the winner of that season.

Saba Khan has made a new beginning in her personal life. On the other hand, she is once again ready to add a tadka of entertainment and drama to TV’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

