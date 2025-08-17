Exclusive: Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan to enter Bigg Boss 19 as wild card entrant

Saba Khan who was a prominent personality in the Bigg Boss house in the 12th season wherein she entered the contest along with her sister Somi Khan, is said to return to the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming 19th season. Yes, the Colors TV reality show will launch on 24 August and will have an attractive new appeal.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard exclusively that Saba will make it into the house as a wild card entrant during the launch episode. She will be the first wild card entrant this season, and will enter in the beginning, as per sources.

As we know, a lot of celebrity names are being talked about. As of now, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Payal Gamingg, Spliisvilla and Roadies contestant Siwet Tomar, Hunar Gandhi, have been reported as confirmed names across media reports.

