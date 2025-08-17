Exclusive: Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan to enter Bigg Boss 19 as wild card entrant
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan is said to make her entry into the house in the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 season as the house's first wild card entrant.
Published: 17 Aug,2025 02:38:25 PM
Saba Khan who was a prominent personality in the Bigg Boss house in the 12th season wherein she entered the contest along with her sister Somi Khan, is said to return to the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming 19th season. Yes, the Colors TV reality show will launch on 24 August and will have an attractive new appeal.
We at IWMBuzz.com have heard exclusively that Saba will make it into the house as a wild card entrant during the launch episode. She will be the first wild card entrant this season, and will enter in the beginning, as per sources.
As we know, a lot of celebrity names are being talked about. As of now, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Payal Gamingg, Spliisvilla and Roadies contestant Siwet Tomar, Hunar Gandhi, have been reported as confirmed names across media reports.
Are you excited for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss?
About The Author
Srividya Rajesh
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.