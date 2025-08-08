Top 5 Bollywood News: Kantara Chapter 1 New Poster, Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe For Inviting Salman Khan To Honey Singh’s New Music Video

Bollywood creates buzz every day with hot news from new projects, poster releases to shocking incidents and today is no exception. Check out the top five Bollywood news below.

1) Kantara Chapter 1′ New Poster Shows Rukmini Vasanth’s First Look As Kanakavathi

On the occasion of the Varamahalakshmi Festival, the upcoming film Kantara Chapter 1’s new poster was released. The poster features actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi. Dressed in regal attire with accessories, the actress exudes fierce confidence and charm. Check the poster below. The film is set to release in theaters on October 2.

2) Mirzapur Actress Isha Talwar Makes Shocking Allegations About YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma

Actress Isha Talwar, known for her appearance in the popular web series Mirzapur, has made headlines with her shocking allegations about YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma. She wrote, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo… I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay… a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table… I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants…”

She added, “It was such a confusing/weird ask… It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films. I couldn’t understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this… It’s only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in… or if you want to do a real location, then hire a spot, pay for it and audition! Anyway, just putting this story a decade later for all the newcomers to tell you that feel no pressure… I do remember saying I can’t do it, and of course, I never got the role … but at least I didn’t give in to the weird ask and surely didn’t cry at a restaurant for a role!”

3) Nani’s First Look From ‘The Paradise’ Out

South superstar Nani’s first appearance in the movie ‘The Paradise’ is finally out. The actor surprised fans with his new avatar with a braided hairstyle, vibrant look in red, chic glasses, nose ring and a gigantic beard and mustache gave goosebumps. However, the spin behind adds more intensity, building up anticipation. Fans will get to watch Nani as Jadal in Srikanth Odela’s in theaters in March 2026.

4) Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe In Canada For Inviting Salman Khan

As per the reports, an audio recording by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has surfaced where he reveals that the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada happened because he invited Salman Khan to inaugurate. This is the second time Kapil’s cafe was targeted. As per the TOI, the gangster said, “The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show.” Also, Salman appeared in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3.

5) Honey Singh’s New Music Video

Singer Honey Singh faced legal trouble for using derogatory and objectionable language towards women in his song Millionaire recently and today, on Friday, he released his new music video for his track One Thousand Miles.

