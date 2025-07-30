Delhi Minors Disappear in Search of Salman Khan Meeting

Salman Khan has long enjoyed a significant fan following, with admirers spanning all age groups. Recently, a concerning incident involving three young boys from Delhi garnered attention. These boys, ages 9, 11, and 13, went missing on July 25 while seeking to meet the Bollywood icon.

According to reports from PTI, these three students from the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi’s school triggered a widespread search operation involving both the Delhi Police and their counterparts in Maharashtra.

The saga began with an online gaming connection. The police revealed that the boys had been communicating with a man named Wahid, from Jalna, Maharashtra, through a gaming platform. Wahid had allegedly claimed to have met Salman Khan and offered to help arrange a meeting with the star. Believing his story, the boys devised a plan to travel to Jalna and then to Mumbai in hopes of meeting the actor. They left home without notifying their parents, prompting a search and the filing of a missing persons report.

During the early stages of the investigation, authorities found a handwritten note at one of the boys’ homes that explicitly detailed their plan to meet Wahid in Jalna. This note provided a crucial lead for the investigators.

Further investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, showed the boys near Ajmeri Gate, suggesting they traveled to New Delhi Railway Station to board a train. Based on train timetables and routes, the police believed they took the Sachkhand Express to Maharashtra.

When Wahid learned that the police were involved in the search and that the boys’ families were looking for them, he withdrew from the meeting. Consequently, the boys abandoned their plan to go to Jalna and disembarked the train in Nashik. Although Wahid became unreachable, the police were able to trace the boys through sporadic phone activity.

Delhi Police collaborated with the Railway Police and their counterparts from Maharashtra to search various locations. Fortunately, after four days of being missing, the boys were found safe at a railway station in Nashik.

All three minors were unharmed and returned safely under police protection, with arrangements made for their return to Delhi.