Bigg Boss 18 Reunion: Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, and Chahat Pandey had a fun meeting

Bigg Boss 18 may have ended, but the bonding between its contestants is still intact. Recently, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chum Darang, and Chahat Pandey had a small reunion party, the pictures of which are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Deekila, seen in Splitsvilla X5 with Digvijay, was also present in this special meeting. Karanveer Mehra shared some pictures of this lovely meeting on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Missed our Gammer @shilpashirodkar73

#BB #gang #aboutlastnight

Thanks, diggy, beautiful place.”

In this post, Karanveer, Shilpa Shirodkar, who has been a part of Bigg Boss 18, made an emotional comment and wrote, “Such happy happy pictures and so nice to see you all together ❤️

Love and miss you guys so much

Jaldi milte hain”

This reunion has also made the fans very happy, as seeing all the contestants together after the show is a treat.

Bigg Boss 18, known as Bigg Boss: Time Ka Tandav, went on air on 6 October 2024. Salman Khan hosted this season for the 15th time. Karanveer Mehra won this season, while Vivian Dsena was the runner-up.

This season included popular faces like Chahat Pandey, who appeared in shows like Hamari Bahu Silk Aur Nath, Chum Darang, who has worked in Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shilpa Shirodkar, who is a well-known actress of the 90s, and Digvijay Singh Rathi, who was a part of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla X5

Bigg Boss 18 may have ended, but the friendship of its contestants is still as strong as ever. Such reunions are not only special for these artists but also refresh many old memories for the fans.

