10 Years Later—Why Bajrangi Bhaijaan Is Still Worth Watching

It’s been 10 years since Bajrangi Bhaijaan first hit theatres, and somehow, the film still feels just as powerful today as it did in 2015.

At a time when most mainstream cinema leaned heavily into spectacle and noise, this film stood out by keeping things simple. A mute Pakistani girl accidentally crosses the border into India. A kind-hearted man named Pawan, played by Salman Khan, takes it upon himself to get her back home. That’s really the whole story.

But within that simplicity lies something bigger: A reminder that empathy can cross borders even when politics can’t.

Director Kabir Khan recently said the film still makes people laugh and cry. Well, that is absolutely true. Even today, people remember scenes, emotions, and that feeling of genuine warmth the movie gave them. There was no cynicism in it. No clever trickery. Just a story told with heart.

Salman Khan, usually known for action-packed roles, took a quieter approach here. His character wasn’t a hero in the traditional sense. He wasn’t there to fight anyone. He was just a guy trying to do the right thing, no matter how hard it got. That version of him felt real. Kareena Kapoor Khan, though not the focus, added the zeal to the film. And then there was Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni, who said nothing at all but still managed to say everything with her eyes.

And of course, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who added some much-needed grit and realism. His character arrives halfway through, but injects the story with momentum and humour just when it risks getting too sentimental.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan never really screamed. The film didn’t push an agenda. It didn’t lecture. It simply showed a man doing something righteous not because he had to, but because he believed it was right. That kind of storytelling never gets old.

A decade later, people still call Harshaali “Munni” when they see her. That says something. The film left a mark — not just because of box office numbers, but because people connected with it. And they still do.

If you’ve never seen Bajrangi Bhaijaan, now is a good time. And if you have, maybe it’s time to watch it again. Some films entertain. This one heals a little too.