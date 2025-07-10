Salman Khan Attends Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s Birthday with a Smile

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s relationship may now be limited to friendship, but their bonding is still the same as it used to be earlier. On Wednesday night, Salman Khan arrived at Sangeeta Bijlani’s 65th birthday party with his security guards.

Salman carried a simple but stylish look in a black T-shirt and denim jeans. His new hair colour also caught everyone’s attention. However, while entering the party, Salman looked a little more serious, which surprised both the fans and the paparazzi.

But the atmosphere changed when Salman’s eyes fell on a little fan. The video showed that Salman stopped at the gate of the party venue, met the child lovingly and also clicked a photo with him. This short but cute moment went viral on social media.

While leaving the party, Salman was surrounded by his fans. A fan tried to take a selfie by placing his hand on his shoulder, but the security immediately intervened and Salman left in his car without giving any reaction.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani also arrived on this special occasion. He shared a cute photo with Sangeeta and Salman and wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9 .. Such a sweet soul. I think Bijlanis are special … day just got better with @beingsalmankhan .. lots of love bhai !!! Wifey u look stunning as always.”

Salman and Sangeeta’s relationship

Salman and Sangeeta’s relationship started in the early days of Bollywood. Both of them got to know each other during an ad shoot and dated for almost a decade. Even the preparations for their marriage were done Sangeeta herself revealed in a reality show ‘Indian Idol 15’ that even the wedding cards of her and Salman had been printed.

However, later both decided to separate. Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996, but the relationship ended in divorce in 2019. Despite this, Salman and Sangeeta are still good friends and are present at each other’s special occasions.

This presence of Salman once again proves that old relationships can end, but if the respect and affection is true, then it remains forever.

