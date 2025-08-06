Sheeba Chaddha Recalls Salman Khan’s Temper on ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Set: “Baap re, is this how stars behave?”

Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who made her big screen debut through Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, recently recalled her experience working with Salman Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sheeba revealed that Salman Khan was quite moody and temperamental on the set.

She said, “It was a long time ago, but I remember something happened on the set that led to Salman slipping or falling. He suddenly left the set in anger, and while leaving, he slammed the door so hard that an old lightman got hurt. I was thinking then, ‘Oh my god, are stars like this?’”

Sheeba said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to intervene and talk to Salman at that time. Also, when Salman had to hug Sheeba in one scene, he refused, and Bhansali had to convince him again.

However, Sheeba added that Salman Khan was ‘very nice the rest of the time’. But coming from a theatre background, Sheeba felt a little alienated from the ways of the film industry.

When asked if Salman’s attitude affected her acting, Sheeba said, “Absolutely not. I do my work with complete honesty and seriousness. I find it more important to be present in my performance than to think about my co-actor’s behavior.”

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam gave a new direction to Bhansali’s career, and during that time, Salman and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship was also discussed a lot.

Years later, these stories come to the fore again when Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his new film Love & War, and Salman is struggling with the failure of his previous film Sikandar.

Sheeba Chaddha’s honest words show that the world behind the scenes is sometimes not as shiny as it appears.

