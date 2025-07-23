This Week Watchlist (July 21 – July 27): Top Picks Dropping On ZEE5, Netflix, Theatres & More

This week, viewers will get a full dose of entertainment with interesting releases on OTT platforms, including ZEE5, Netflix, and theatres. Check out the full list below.

ZEE5 – Saunkan Saunkaney 2

This is a Punjabi movie, a sequel to the 2023 film Saunkan Saunkaney. Starring Nimrat Khaira, Sargun Mehta, and Ammy Virk in key roles, this film is filled with drama, emotion, and major twists. Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and Jatin Sethi are the producers of the film while Smeep Kang has directed it. The film will be available to stream on ZEE5 starting July 25.

Netflix – Mandala Murders

Produced by the popular Yash Raj Films, Mandala Murders is a crime mystery that will treat viewers to something new. The web series has Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others in key roles. The web show will release on July 25.

Prime Video – Rangeen

Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, Rangeen is a new series on Amazon Prime Video, which will stream online starting from July 25. The show features Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles.

JioHotstar – Sarzameen

Starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in key roles, this film is a mystery drama, making it a perfect treat for viewers. The film will release on July 25 on JioHotstar. It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Theatre Releases

1) Mahavatar Narasimha

Ashwin Kumar’s directed animated film Mahavatar is creating buzz and is set to release on July 25. The film is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. It is a mythological film and the first film from the Mahavatar Narasimha universe.

2) So Long Valley

This is a crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, and Akanksha Puri. Produced by Sourya Studios, this film is directed by Man Singh and will release in theatres on July 25.