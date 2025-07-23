All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Netflix, Details Inside

Netflix has officially confirmed that All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is on the way, nearly four years after the breakout zombie K-drama took the world by storm. Originally released in 2022 and based on Joo Dong Geun’s webtoon, the series became a global phenomenon, amassing over 560 million viewing hours in its first month and entering Netflix’s Top 10 in more than 90 countries. Now, the highly anticipated second season is set to expand its universe with a time leap, new cast members, and an evolved narrative.

Season 2 picks up after the devastating events of Hyosan High, with a focus on returning lead Nam On Jo, played by Park Ji Hu. No longer a high schooler, On Jo is now a university student in Seoul, struggling with the trauma of past events. Her quiet life is disrupted when a fresh wave of zombie infection emerges in the city. This time, she finds herself among a new group of survivors, university seniors who have developed survival strategies of their own.

Joining the cast are Kim Si Eun and Roh Jae Won, both previously seen in Squid Game, along with Lee Min Jae (Weak Hero: Class 2) and Yoon Ga I (Undercover High School). Roh Jae Won plays Han Du Seok, a National Intelligence Service team leader whose role may blur the lines between ally and antagonist.

Despite speculation about key characters’ fates, fan favourites Yoon Chan Young (Cheong San), Cho Yi Hyun (Nam Ra), and Lomon (Su Hyeok) are confirmed to return. Season 2 promises a fresh approach, steering away from a repeat formula and aiming for deeper psychological tension and more expansive world-building.

Directors Lee JQ and Kim Nam Su return to helm the new season, with Chun Sung Il reprising his role as writer. With a larger budget, an expanded cast, and global expectations riding high, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is set to be one of Netflix’s major K-drama tentpoles for 2025.

While the exact premiere date has not yet been announced, production updates and cast reveals suggest that the release may arrive sooner than expected. Fans worldwide are watching closely, eager to return to the chaos.