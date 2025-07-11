Fatima Sana Shaikh Publicly Labels Abhay Deol as ‘Love’

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is everywhere these days. On one hand, her new film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ has been released on Netflix today, in which she is seen with R. Madhavan; on the other hand, her Instagram post with Abhay Deol has become a topic of discussion.

Abhay Deol recently shared a black-and-white picture taken with Fatima for Dirty Magazine on his Instagram. The photo shows the tremendous chemistry of both. He wrote the caption, “We went with ‘nerdy boy meets mean girl’ expressions. Or do any of you have better suggestions?”

But Fatima’s comment caught everyone’s attention. She wrote, “Hahahahah love,” and she also added several heart emojis.

After this publicly written comment of ‘love’, there has been a stir among the fans. Are the two just good friends, or is there something else going on? This question has gained momentum on social media.

It is worth noting that Fatima also appeared in the recently released film Metro. Her performance Metro…In Dino was highly appreciated.

At the same time, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix web series Trial By Fire, which was released in 2023. In it, he played the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, and his performance was highly appreciated.

Interestingly, a day before this post, Fatima and Abhay were also seen together at an event, where many celebs were present.

Only time will tell whether this is friendship, a way of promotion, or a new beginning. But for now, this pair of Fatima-Abhay is making many headlines on social media.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!