Review Aap Jaisa Koi: Love Story For The Ages

If the amalgamation of French and Sanskrit can happen, love can too transcend peripheries. Aap Jaisa Koi certainly make an incarnation of that. A rom-com that we have all probably been waiting for. It is a slow-paced love build-up between two individuals. The individuals aren’t at two dead ends like how we see in standard Bollywood rom-coms. You actually grow with it as you watch it.

The narrative of Madhu Bose (portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Shrirenu Tripathi (played by R. Madhavan) is a celebration of love bridging chasms—age, upbringing, culture, and transforming two worlds into one. Despite their contrasting lifestyles, they find in each other a doorway to acceptance and growth.

The patriarchal norms are churned out with a lot of subtlety. A woman who drinks wine, laughs with abandon, plays cards, or speaks up passionately is often branded “improper.” But Madhu refuses to be silenced, not in her laughter, not in her beliefs, not in her love.

The relationship itself becomes a revolution.

Shrirenu (R Madhavan) is a 42-year-old bachelor. Scared to interact with women, and is often termed as eccentric by women. Things take turns as Madhu (Fatima Sana Sheikh) comes in. She is the only one who finds Shrirenu “breathtaking.”

Madhu’s unfiltered joy and political fervor threaten the staid expectations of her community. Shrirenu, though from a different world, stands by her, finding strength in her fire rather than fearing it. Gradually, however, the turns get volatile in their relationship. You know as you watch it.

There is something truly enchanting about the flavours of Kolkata captured in the film’s visuals. The luminous marble of the Victoria Memorial, bathed in monsoon light, evokes nostalgia and quiet romance.

For those who know Kolkata, the magic of this setting is unmistakable. From the monsoon‑kissed breeze around the Victoria Memorial to the cozy intellectual ambience at College Street, the film captures the city’s essence with perfect authenticity.

Aap Jaisa Koi, helmed with striking sensitivity by director Vivek Soni, unfolds as an evocative portrait of human emotion and connection. Scripted by Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa, and brought to life through the collaborative vision of producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the film emerges from the house of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The cast lends an understated gravitas to the narrative. Soni’s direction, in concert with Debojeet Ray’s eloquent cinematography, ensures the story doesn’t just play out, it resonates deeply, almost as if the viewer inhales with each pause and exhales with every revelation. Prashanth Ramachandran’s deft editing maintains a fluid rhythm, while the musical textures by Justin Prabhakaran and Rochak Kohli heighten the emotional landscape. Released globally by Netflix, this film is a graceful blend of craft and storytelling ambition.

You walk away from Aap Jaisa Koi not just thinking about love, but rethinking what it means to belong; with someone, in a place, or even within yourself. It’s the kind of film that doesn’t scream its message, but lets it settle in gently, like a truth you’ve always known but never had the words for—until now.

IWMBuzz rates 4 out of 5 stars.