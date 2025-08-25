The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 10: All wrapped with entrepreneurial laughter

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered its 10th episode on August 23rd, marking a departure from the usual routine by hosting some of India’s most prominent entrepreneurs – Aman Gupta of boAt, Ritesh Agarwal from OYO, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm. Known to possess sharp acumen in business and a vibrant personality, these guests gave the episode a whole different flavour, blending entrepreneurial insight with light comedy.

Kapil Sharma wasted no time poking fun at the guests with his trademark wit, mainly at their newfound television fame through ventures like Shark Tank India. Aman and Ghazal, already familiar with the entertainment circuit, threw back their witty repartee like pros, while Ritesh and Vijay shared blunt stories and some unexpected punchlines. The whole gamut of laughter and push was nicely balanced in a way that gave audiences something more to cheer for than just comedy.

The real-life accounts of struggle and transformation of entrepreneurs imbue a sense of meaning into the episode. Kapil, however, made it a point to keep things light and on the comedic side. The camaraderie among the guests was buttery smooth—with a delicate mixture of playful roasting, shared jokes, and self-deprecating tales forming an ambience that was more like an evening spent with friends rather than a formal talk show.

The supporting cast did pitch in well, though the luminae of the show turned out to be the guests themselves; laughter came from interactions with the audience, though some might have felt stretched thin. Yet, the episode kept the audience engrossed from beginning to end without feeling too repetitive or too scripted.

Episode 10 was a diverting, fun detour from the typical celebrity way, giving viewers a glimpse into the lighter side of startups. The episode did not reach the comedic heights of the prior ones, but it still created a fresh and lovely experience for comedy fans and business enthusiasts alike.