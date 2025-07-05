Metro… In Dino Day 2 Box Office Collection: Strong Opening on Day 1, Collects 3.35 Crores

Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer film Metro… Dino has made a strong start at the box office on the first day. On Friday, the film earned 3.35 crore (net) in India, which is considered a good opening for an urban-drama film.

The film stars many stars like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles.

Day 1 (Friday) 3.35 crore: The film has received a good response in metro cities. Its story depicts the complexity and emotions of today’s urban relationships, especially attracting the young audience.

Day 2 (Saturday) started slowly: Saturday morning and afternoon shows saw low occupancy, and according to reports so far, the film has earned only 0.14 crore (estimated) on the opening day of the second day.

However, there is still hope for a jump in the film’s earnings over the weekend. If the word of mouth remains positive, the film can perform even better in the future.

People are liking this film a lot, especially because of its emotional connection, music and brilliant acting. Looking at the positive reviews from the audience, it can be expected that Metro… In Dino will spread its magic at the box office in the coming days and will rule by earning good money.

Will ‘Metro… In Dino’ prove to be a long-running film?

Disclaimer: These box office figures are based on various sources and our research. These figures may be approximate and we do not claim their complete authenticity. However, they do give a rough idea of ​​the film’s performance.