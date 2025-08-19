Amid War 2 Box Office Fallout, Buzz Heightens For Hrithik-Jr NTR Rift

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji, boasts the presence of two of Indian cinema’s biggest male superstars: Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s Jr NTR. The excited fandom was thrilled to watch the mighty pair share the screen for the first time. But after much noise and hype and a power-packed initial outing at the box office, the film is losing steam relatively fast.

The film had everything going for it over the Independence Day weekend: star cast, massive budget, and loyal fandom. War 2 opened to solid numbers on Day 1, but then started dwindling down. Grossing ₹183.25 crore net in India by Day 5, the film grossed a mere ₹8.5 crore net on Monday, thus recording a steep 76 per cent drop from Sunday’s gross. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which was released around the same time, has already crossed ₹200 crore and continues to dominate the box office, according to reports.

For now, fans can only hope the film finds its footing in the coming weeks and that the off-screen rumours do not overshadow what could have been one of the year’s most significant cinematic events.