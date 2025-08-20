War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Total Earns 192.85 Crores

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-awaited film War 2 had a great start in its opening weekend, but its pace slowed on Monday. In the first four days, the film recorded a net collection of 174.75 crores in India, with a strong opening on Thursday, a slight decline on Friday, and a worrying drop of up to 42 percent on Saturday. There was also no significant jump on Sunday, and the film was reduced to 32.15 crores. On Monday, the film collected 8.75 crores. After this, on Tuesday, August 19th, the film did a business of only 8.35 crores at the box office. In this way, after 6 days, the total net collection of the film has become 192.85 crores.

The film’s performance was mixed at the domestic box office and in the international market. By Saturday, War 2 had crossed the 200 crore worldwide gross mark. However, the film’s landing cost is said to be around Rs 400 crore, so it still has a long way to go before breaking even. Trade experts believe that the film needs to touch at least 200 crore in India net by the end of the first week, otherwise recovery may be difficult.

War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, which previously included the Pathan and Tiger series. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film stars Kiara Advani alongside the pair of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Bobby Deol’s entry is made in the film’s post-credits scene, which sets up the next film, Alpha, in the spy universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and will be released in December this year.

War 2 had a good start, as expected, but the huge drop on Monday after the weekend has made its future journey difficult. Now, it will be interesting to see how well the film recovers on weekdays and whether it will be able to join the 200 crore club soon.

