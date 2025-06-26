Exclusive: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Opened Up On New Age Love

The film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, which is going to be released on Netflix from July 11, 2025, trailer was launched in Mumbai on June 25. R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the lead roles in this film. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.

The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged man named Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan), who is quite introverted and lives a routine life. His life changes when he meets Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a self-reliant and carefree woman.

When Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked what she thinks about new age love and love, she said, “Of course love is love, Time has changed, technology has come, the way it is expressed is the same, Love is beautiful when you feel it, it’s the purest emotion, When we hear people’s stories that everyone has come together after leaving everything behind, love is there. Love still exists.”

When asked what kind of love she likes, she said, “I want to surrender, I enjoy crying, laughing, behaal hone mein bada mazza aata hai mujhe, breakup mein bhi mazza aata hai, 2-2.5 saal lag jaate hai move on hone mein. I love being on set, love being an actor and I love love.”

R. Madhavan also shared his thoughts on love, “I like the love which comes after falling in love, that first wave of excitement, then you get married then you become permanent.”

The film Aap Jaisa Koi is going to present an emotional and sensitive story, which will show the relationships that develop between age, experience and different aspects of life.

Now we are waiting for July 11, when this beautiful story will be in front of everyone on Netflix.