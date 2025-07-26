Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 22: Crosses 50.9 Cr Mark in India

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 22: Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino has collected a total net box office collection of 50.9 crore in India till the 22nd day of its release. Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has crossed the 66.62 crore mark, which includes 60.62 crore in India gross and six crore overseas collection.

Released on 4 July 2025, the film has moved ahead at the box office at a slow but steady pace. The film collected 26.85 crore in the first week, 17.15 crore in the second week, and 6.6 crore in the third week. At the start of the fourth week, July 25th, Friday (Day 22), the film collected 0.3 crore.

Metro… In Dino is being called the spiritual sequel of Life in a… Metro (2007). The film presents urban life, the complexity of relationships, and the emotional problems of people in today’s time very seriously. This is the reason why this film is becoming very popular among the youth.

The talented actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have brought their characters to life.

Pritam’s music is the soul of the film – the songs are becoming a hit among the youth and are also trending a lot on social media. The cinematography of the film is handled by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu, while the editing is done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda.

The length of the film is 159 minutes, but its emotional depth keeps the audience engaged. Although the film did not have a great opening, it has gained a strong hold at the box office due to the strength of word of mouth and content.

Now, it has to be seen whether the film’s hold remains in the fourth week. Metro… In Dino is one of those films that slowly reaches its audience and is remembered for a long time.

