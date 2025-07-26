Maalik Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar Rao’s Gangster Drama Eyes 30 Cr

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has completed 15 days at the box office and is slowly inching towards the 30 crore club. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around 0.06 crore on Friday, July 25, taking its India net collection to 24.62 crore and worldwide collection to 29.03 crore.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of Prayagraj (Allahabad) of the 1980s, where a boy dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik.’ His journey goes through power, loyalty, greed, and violence.

Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of an obsessive and angry gangster in the film has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike. His performance has emerged as the film’s biggest strength.

The film is directed by Pulkit, who is known for his raw and emotional storytelling. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Maalik stars Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Though the film had limited promotions, its strong script, stellar performances and emotional appeal have drawn the audience to the theatres.

Even though the pace is slow, the impact of the film seems to be deep and long-lasting.

