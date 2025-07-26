F1 Box Office Collection Day 29: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Crosses 4100 Cr Worldwide

F1 Box Office Collection Day 29: Brad Pitt’s film F1 has completed 29 days at the box office, and its magic remains intact. The film has earned a total net of 86.58 crores in India, while its worldwide collection has reached 4100.78 crores.

In India, the film grossed approximately 0.70 Cr on Friday, the 29th day, including English: 0.67 Cr (Total: 79.77 Cr), Hindi: 0.01 Cr (Total: 4.14 Cr), Telugu: 0.01 Cr (Total: 0.98 Cr), and Tamil: 0.01 Cr (Total: 1.69 Cr).

The film revolves around a veteran Formula One racer (Brad Pitt) who returns to the race track after almost 30 years. His goal is to revive his old friend’s team, APXGP. He faces many difficulties, but his experience and passion give him the strength to keep going.

The film’s cast includes Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Carrie Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Joseph Kosinski directed it, who previously made blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick. Hans Zimmer composed the music, which enhances the racing and emotional scenes.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. released the film in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. The film did well in the initial days, although its pace slowed down a bit in the third week. Still, the film’s hold remains on the audience.

F1 is not just a sports drama but a story of passion, friendship, and second chances that gives the audience an exciting cinematic experience.

