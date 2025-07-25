Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 21: Earns 95.02 Cr India Net

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 21: Jurassic World Rebirth has maintained a good hold at the box office even on the 21st day of its release. The film collected a total of 0.47 crores net in four languages in India on Thursday, July 24th, taking its India net total to 95.02 crores. At the same time, the film has earned a fantastic 5002.09 crores at the worldwide box office.

The language-wise performance on the 21st day is as follows: English: 0.35 crore (total 42.53 crore), Hindi: 0.04 crore (total 37.64 crore), Telugu: 0.02 crore (total 3.31 crore), Tamil: 0.06 crore (total 11.54 crore).

The film is the seventh film in the Jurassic World Rebirth franchise, which is presented as a standalone sequel after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This time, the story revolves around a research mission in which a team is sent to an old research island to collect DNA samples from three giant dinosaurs, which are to be used to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a broken family gets stranded on the same island, and together they must complete the mission and save their lives.

The film stars a great cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It was directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

The film was released in India in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After earning fast in the first two weeks, the film’s pace has slowed, but the distance to the 100 crore club is not much now.

